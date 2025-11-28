Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Friday is the first part of Indiana's back-to-back, and head coach Rick Carlisle is hopeful that Nembhard will return Saturday against the Bulls, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. T.J. McConnell appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Nembhard in the starting lineup, and Ben Sheppard should see an uptick in minutes as well.
