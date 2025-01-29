Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
After nearly dropping a triple-double in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Nembhard will miss Wednesday's matchup against Detroit. The 24-year-old guard is having a solid season for the Pacers, averaging career-high numbers across the board, which means they'll miss him against a vastly improved Pistons squad. Ben Sheppard or Aaron Nesmith could end up being his replacement in the starting lineup for Indiana.
