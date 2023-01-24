Nembhard (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard has been downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness and will miss the first half of a back-to-back set. His status for Wednesday remains unclear, but in his stead Tuesday, Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte are both candidates for increased roles and usage, especially since Tyrese Haliburton (knee) remains sidelined.