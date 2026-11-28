Nembhard put up 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-87 loss to the 76ers.

Nembhard extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to seven, though his three assists tied a season low as the Pacers couldn't get much going offensively while shooting 34.9 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old remains a fairly reliable playmaker, averaging 7.3 assists per game on the year, though the impending return of Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) could pose a threat to Nembhard's opportunities as a facilitator.