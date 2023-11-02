Nembhard racked up 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

With Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) sidelined, Nembhard got the start and ended up leading the Pacers' starting five in scoring during the rout. The second-year guard did deliver a double-double during Indiana's opener, but otherwise he's had an erratic start to the season and is shooting just 1-for-14 (7.1 percent) from three-point range. Haliburton isn't expected to miss much time, but if he sits out a second straight game Friday against the Cavs, Nembhard could see a bigger workload in a more competitive contest.