Nembhard notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to the Jazz.

Nembhard has scored in double digits in each of his last three starts, but the Pacers have dropped the last two of those contests, and he hasn't been able to make a difference in the backcourt the way Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) was doing it. Nembhard averages 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game when deployed as a starter, and he figures to remain in that role until Haliburton is ready to return, which won't happen until next week at the earliest.