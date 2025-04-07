Nembhard closed Sunday's 125-120 win over the Nuggets with 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes.

Nembhard was one of several Indiana players who stepped up in the absence of Pascal Siakam (elbow), and he finished with a well-rounded line while posting his best scoring output since March 19. Nembhard, who has scored in double digits in four of his last seven appearances, is averaging 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game in that span.