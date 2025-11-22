Nembhard generated 32 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, one rebound and two steals across 33 minutes of Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nembhard topped his previous career best by one point, dropping 32 points on excellent efficiency. The guard also paced Indiana in assists. Since returning from a seven-game absence due to a shoulder strain, Nembhard is averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 31.2 minutes.