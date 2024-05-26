Nembhard racked up 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nembhard had to step up his game with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, and the second-year guard delivered the best performance of his career on the biggest stage. However, he lost the ball in a critical sequence against Jrue Holiday when the Pacers had to go for a comeback in the final seconds, but aside from that, he was excellent. Nemnhard is averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in the Eastern Conference Finals so far.