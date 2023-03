Nembhard chipped in 24 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 victory over Milwaukee.

Nembhard continues to garner an expanded offensive role with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) sidelined. The rookie second-round pick posted his highest scoring outing since Dec. 5, when he scored a season-high 31 points (13-21 FG) in a win over Golden State, and finished with at least 15 points and five assists for a third consecutive game. During that stretch, he's averaged 19.3 points and 6.7 assists with 44/39/64 shooting splits.