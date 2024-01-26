Nembhard amassed 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 victory over Philadelphia.

Nembhard had one of his best performances of the season in a high-scoring victory over Philadelphia, setting a season-high scoring mark while ending two assists short of a double-double. Nembhard has scored 15 or more points in three games this season, including in two straight outings. He has now tallied at least 10 points and eight assists in two contests.