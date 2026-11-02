Nembhard chipped in 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 loss to Brooklyn.

Nembhard earned his sixth start of the season and handled the lead guard duties with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined. Nembhard now has two consecutive 20-plus-point outings and has connected on at least four three-pointers in three of his last four games. The Pacers will continue to rely on the 26-year-old to run the offense for as long as Haliburton is out.