Nembhard totaled 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Even though the Pacers were swept by the Celtics, one positive outcome of this series was Nembhard's excellent play, which proved he's more than ready to handle a more prominent role in the offensive scheme. Nembhard ended his postseason run by scoring in double digits in seven appearances in a row, reaching the 20-point mark in three of the last five.