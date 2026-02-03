Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard will be rested Tuesday against the Jazz.
Nembhard is one of several Pacers who will get a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With T.J. McConnell also getting a night off, a lot of minutes will be up for grabs for players such as Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson.
