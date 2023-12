Nembhard posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 140-126 win over the Knicks.

Making his fourth straight start, Nembhard delivered another solid outing. He's finished with at least 10 points and five assists in three of his last four appearances, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game during that stretch.