Nembhard closed with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and seven assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Denver.

With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, Nembhard shifted back into the starting five and producing his best scoring performance since Dec. 23. The second-year guard has had some trouble of his own staying healthy, missing five of 13 games in January due to back issues, but over his last six contests he's averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 assists, 1.5 boards and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes a night.