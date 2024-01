Nembhard will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Nembhard will start at point guard in Tyrese Haliburton's (hamstring) absence. T.J. McConnell is also expected to see plenty of work off the bench. Nembhard has made seven starts this season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.