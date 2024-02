Nembhard will start Sunday's game against the Hornets.

After being left out of the rotation completely Friday, Nembhard will move back into the starting lineup Sunday, joining Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. As a starter (15 games), Nembhard has averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.