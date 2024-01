Nembhard (back) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Denver, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nembhard came off the bench in Sunday's loss to Phoenix following a two-game absence due to a back injury, but he'll return to the starting lineup for his 12th start of the season Tuesday. Nembhard has averaged 9.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists throughout his appearances with the first unit.