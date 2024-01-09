Nembhard (back) tallied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists across 12 minutes in Monday's 133-131 win over the Celtics.

Nembhard held only a light role in his return from a three-game absence due to a mid-back sprain, but he likely would have seen heftier minutes had he not accrued five fouls during his limited time on the court. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle notably inserted Nembhard into the starting unit to open the third quarter after star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter that will more than likely result in him missing some time. Nembhard thus looks like the top candidate to enter the starting five in Haliburton's stead in the Pacers' next game Wednesday versus the Wizards, though Nembhard could still be in store for a split of the minutes at point guard with T.J. McConnell, who was the more productive performer of the two Monday (12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes). Even so, both Nembhard and McConnell look like strong cursory pickups in most 12-team leagues with the likelihood that Haliburton misses time.