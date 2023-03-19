Nembhard produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to the 76ers.

After putting up his second 20-point performance of the season Thursday, Nembhard dropped 22 points on the sixers Saturday. The rookie guard is benefitting from the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (knee), who is slated to miss at least the next two games. With four games next week and the Pacers pushing to make the playoffs, the rookie guard should see an expanded role for the duration of the fantasy playoffs, giving him some appeal in leagues with waivers still running.