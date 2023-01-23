Nembhard (illness) wasn't present for Monday's practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard was listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Suns due to an illness, but he ultimately played through the issue, though he totaled just four points and four assists across 21 minutes -- his fewest since Nov. 19. The rookie can likely be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, but his official status won't be known until the Pacers release their next injury report.