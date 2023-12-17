Nembhard (knee) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Nembhard will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a right knee injury. The second-year pro will likely be re-evaluated at some point this week, and based on initial evaluations he should be able to return to action soon barring any new developments.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Out at least one week•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play against Lakers•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Exits with knee injury•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Back to bench•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Pops for 13 points off bench•