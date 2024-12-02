Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Nembhard returned from a 12-game absence Sunday due to left patellofemoral inflammation, and he finished with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes in the Pacers' 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies. Quenton Jackson, Johnny Murphey and T.J. McConnell would be in line to see increased minutes off the bench if Nembhard is sidelined for Tuesday's contest.
