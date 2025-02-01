Nembhard (back) is available for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nembhard has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Indiana's previous contest due to a back injury. Nebhard should reclaim his starting spot from Ben Sheppard against Atlanta.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to face Atlanta•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Practices Friday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Fills stat sheet in victory•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Top distributor in balanced outing•