Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.