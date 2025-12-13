Nembhard accumulated 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the 76ers.

Nembhard didn't have his most efficient shooting night from the floor, but was active on the boards, setting a season high in rebounds. The 25-year-old guard finished Friday's contest as the Pacers' assist leader again, and now has four straight games with at least seven dimes, averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 32.3 minutes per game during that stretch.