Nembhard totaled 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to Orlando.

Nembhard got the start with Bruce Brown (knee) out, finishing as one of five Pacers with a double-digit point total and handing out a handful of assists while setting a season high in scoring. In three starts this season, Nembhard has tallied at least 10 points in two of those three contests. He has reached double figures in five games this year.