Nembhard logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during the Pacers' 113-104 loss to the 76ers on Monday.

Nembhard was given the green light to return Monday from a one-game absence due to a back issue. The injury didn't appear to bother the fourth-year pro all too much, as he led the Pacers in scoring while reaching the 25-point-plus threshold for the sixth time this season. Nembhard has averaged 19.3 points, 8.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.1 minutes per game since Jan. 2.