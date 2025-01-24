Nembhard racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 140-110 loss to the Spurs.
Nembhard distributed the ball well Thursday despite having somewhat of a quiet scoring performance, leading all Pacers in assists to go along with a team-high trio of steals in a balanced performance. Nembhard has handed out eight or more assists in four outings this season, doing so in two of his last four contests. He also matched a season high in steals, a mark he has recorded on two other occasions.
