Nembhard accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 15 assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 loss to the Bucks.

Nembhard led all players in Wednesday's game in assists, accounting for nearly half of Indiana's team total of 36 assists while setting a season-high mark. Nembhard, who also finished as the lone Pacer to tally a double-double, has surpassed the 10-assist mark five times this year.