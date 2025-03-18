Nembhard was ejected from Monday's game against Minnesota after being assessed his second technical foul, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

The 25-year-old combo guard was tossed in the third quarter following an altercation with Rudy Gobert, who was also ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul on the same possession. Nembhard will finish the game with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 19 minutes. Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.