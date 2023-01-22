Coach Rick Carlisle noted that Nembhard (illness) is "doing OK" and that he thinks the guard will play Saturday at Phoenix, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This is good news for the Pacers, who are thin in the backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton (knee, elbow) sidelined. Still, if Nembhard sits or sees limited action, more minutes could be in store for Chris Duarte and Trevelin Queen.