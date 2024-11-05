Head coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Nembhard (knee) to play against the Mavericks on Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard missed Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee tendinitis, which caused him to sit for most of Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Nembhard could be on a minutes restriction while easing back from his injury, and if that's the case, expect Bennedict Mathurin to see an even bigger role, especially with Aaron Nesmith sidelined with an ankle injury.