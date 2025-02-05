Nembhard logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Supplanting Tyrese Haliburton's production is no easy feat, but Nembhard did his level best amid his teammate's struggles in the loss. The guard was rewarded for his excellent work on defense in January, earning the title of Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month.