Nembhard (neck) is listed as available for Friday's game against Miami.

Nembhard has been plagued by neck stiffness. He didn't play in Monday's meeting with the Bucks but was back on the floor for Wednesday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers. The 26-year-old has played well in his four regular-season appearances in 2026-27, averaging 16.5 points, 7.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per contest. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, Nembhard may continue to see more scoring opportunities than usual.