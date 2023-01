Nembhard (illness) is available but will come off the bench during Friday's matchup against the Bucks.

Nembhard will return from a two-game absence due to an illness, but the rookie second-round pick will make his first appearance off the bench since Nov. 28, snapping a streak of 28 straight starts. Across nine appearances as a reserve, Nembhard has averaged 6.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.