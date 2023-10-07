Nembhard (neck) didn't practice Saturday due to a kidney stone and won't play in Sunday's preseason game against Memphis, Tony East of Sports Illustrated reports.
It's unclear if Nembhard is still dealing with neck soreness, but he could return to practice by the middle of next week. This likely means that Nembhard will also miss Tuesday's preseason game versus Houston.
