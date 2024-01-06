Nembhard (back) will not suit up for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
The Pacers will be without Nembhard for a third straight game, but the guard remains day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Monday in a rematch against the Celtics. With Bruce Brown (knee) also out Saturday, the Pacers will likely look to T.J. McConnell and Buddy Hield to soak up the available minutes.
