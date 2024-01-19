Nembhard (back) will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.
This is a tough blow for the Pacers, as they are going to be very shorthanded Thursday night. In addition to Nembhard, the Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Pascal Siakam (trade pending) and Aaron Nesmith (shins). T.J. McConnell is likely to see a significant workload as a result.
