Nembhard (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nembhard has missed back-to-back games due to an illness, but he'll be back in action Friday and presumably return to the Pacers' starting five. Since moving into the starting lineup (35 games), the rookie second-round pick has averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.