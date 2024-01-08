Nembhard (back) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard missed the last three games due to a back injury, but he's been cleared to return to action Monday. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. However, it's unclear whether the 23-year-old will face a minutes restriction during his first game back in action.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Will not play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Gets questionable tag•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play Friday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable versus Atlanta•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play against Milwaukee•