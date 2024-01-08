Nembhard (back) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard missed the last three games due to a back injury, but he's been cleared to return to action Monday. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 9.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. However, it's unclear whether the 23-year-old will face a minutes restriction during his first game back in action.