Nembhard (knee/wrist) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Nembhard was hit with a questionable tag due to left knee injury management and a left wrist sprain, though he has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup. The 24-year-old logged a multi-week absence in November due to left knee inflammation, but he has appeared in three of the club's last four outings, during which he has averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 18.7 minutes per contest. While Nembhard has started in all three of his games since returning from the 12-game absence, he will likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction.