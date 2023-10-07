Nembhard (neck/kidney stone) won't make the two-game trip for Indiana's preseason games against the Grizzlies on Sunday and the Rockets on Tuesday, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files reports.

Nembhard will miss Indiana's first two preseason games but could return to practice by the middle of next week, Tony East of Sports Illustrated reports. Nembhard's next chance to play will be the Pacers' preseason game against Atlanta on Oct. 16.