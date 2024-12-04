Nembhard (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
Nembhard played in his second consecutive game Tuesday following a 12-game absence, so he will be held out Wednesday for injury maintenance. Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell are candidates to pick up some minutes in Nembhard's absence.
