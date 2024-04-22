Nembhard ended Sunday's 109-94 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists in 30 minutes.

Nembhard had very little impact in the loss, continuing what has been a disappointing season despite his starting role. His lack of production highlights the Pacers' need for a reliable secondary backcourt option, something Nemhard has failed to do. Fans will be hoping he can at least be moderately impactful in Game 2.