Nembhard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's In-Season Tournament Championship against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Nembhard suffered a knee injury against Milwaukee on Thursday and will be kept out of Saturday's championship contest. T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin will likely receive increased playing time in Nembhard's absence. Nembhard's next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with Detroit.