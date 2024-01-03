Nembhard (back) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Nembhard has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a back injury he suffered Monday. Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Nembhard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Atlanta.
