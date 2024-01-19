Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Nembhard continues to deal with a back injury and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against Phoenix, while T.J. McConnell should see increased run once again Friday.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Out Thursday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Scores 14 points in loss to Utah•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Starting at point guard•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Starts second half for Haliburton•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Will play Monday•