Nembhard has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left thumb laceration.
The Pacers' entire starting lineup will take a seat for the second half of this back-to-back set. In Nembhard's absence, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker are candidates for increased roles. It's unclear if Nembhard will return to action for Sunday's regular-season finale in Cleveland.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Scores 19 points vs. Denver•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes out eight dimes in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Tossed vs. Brooklyn•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Boosts offensively in victory•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Tossed Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Second straight double-double•