Nembhard has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left thumb laceration.

The Pacers' entire starting lineup will take a seat for the second half of this back-to-back set. In Nembhard's absence, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker are candidates for increased roles. It's unclear if Nembhard will return to action for Sunday's regular-season finale in Cleveland.